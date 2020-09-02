The Cumberland University Alumni Association announced “The 1842 Society,” a new giving society for alumni.
The society is named for the founding year of Cumberland University, 1842. The 1842 Society will help raise funds to support programs, services and resources for alumni and students. The purpose of the society is to strengthen the alumni association while also increasing the alumni giving percentage to support current and future students.
Membership to the society starts at $18.42 annually. Members will receive Cumberland Alumni Association swag, subscriptions to the semi-annual Phoenix Rising Alumni Magazine, opportunities to have class notes and life events featured in the magazine, travel opportunities with fellow alums, priority mailings for future events and membership to the Alumni Association.
All Cumberland University Alumni are eligible to join The 1842 Society. To join, please visit www.cumberland.edu/giving/ and click “Give Now.” For questions regarding the society, contact Cumberland University Office of Advancement and Alumni at 615-547-1269.
