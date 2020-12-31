Cumberland University is proud to announce a new scholarship in memory of former Cumberland University Bowling Coach Lynne Jordan.
Lynne Jordan coached the Cumberland University men’s and women’s bowling teams from 2016-2020. Jordan led the men and women to a combined five top-10 finishes and most recently led the men’s team to the Mid-South Conference Doubles Championship.
The Lynne Jordan Memorial Endowed Scholarship was created by friends of Cumberland University Bowling in honor of the late coach. The scholarship will benefit one or more full-time undergraduate students attending Cumberland University. The scholarship recipient will be a student athlete playing the sport of bowling, with priority consideration given to those with a minimum GPA of 3.0. Financial need will also be a determining factor in selecting a scholarship recipient.
“Lynne Jordan was a dear part of the Cumberland family, and I’m grateful his memory will live on through this scholarship,” said Cumberland University Director of Athletics Ron Pavan. “He always cared deeply for our student athletes and now his legacy will continue to help our student athletes.”
The Cumberland University Bowling Team will be hosting a Memorial Bowling Tournament to help fund the Lynne Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Additional details on the tournament will be announced at a later date.
Contributions to The Lynne Jordan Memorial Endowed Scholarship are welcomed. If you are interested in learning about donations to this scholarship at Cumberland, please reach out to the Office of Advancement at advancement@cumberland.edu or 615-547-1269 or cumberland.edu/giving.
For more information on scholarships at Cumberland, visit www.cumberland.edu/scholarships/.
