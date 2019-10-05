Cumberland University announced today that Fall Preview Days for prospective students will be held on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2. Preview Days give students a chance to experience what college life is like at Cumberland.
Students and parents will explore the campus and meet with faculty, staff and current students, according to a news release. Attendees will learn more about the enrollment process and hear from various student organizations.
The event serves as an open house that allows students and their parents to explore what Cumberland has to offer and get any questions they may have answered by faculty and staff.
The Oct. 19 Preview Day will begin at 2 p.m. and the Nov. 2 Preview Day will begin at 9:30 a.m., both in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall.
The schedule will include meetings with admissions staff, a campus tour, an academic program and student organization fair, financial aid presentation, a parent session and a student panel. Following the sessions, guests will be invited to attend the Phoenix Football games at Nokes-Lasater Field. On Oct. 19 the Phoenix take on the University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m. and on Nov. 2 the Phoenix play the University of Pikeville at 1:30 p.m. A meal will be provided before each game for those in attendance at Preview Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.