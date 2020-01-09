Cumberland University announcesMax & Ann Smith Nursing Scholarship

Photo by Ethan Steinquest - Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland University announced a $10,000 annual nursing scholarship on Wednesday, donated by brothers Rick and Chip Smith with matching funds from the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured, from left, are Cumberland University President Paul Stumb, Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter, Rick Smith of Smith Brothers Properties, nursing school graduate Lindsay Huddleston, Chip Smith of Smith Brothers Properties and Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing Dean Mary Bess Griffith.