Cumberland University hosting sixth annual research colloquium

Cumberland University will host its sixth annual research colloquium on Nov. 20. The day will consist of presentations on a variety of topics, both research and interest-based, from students and faculty, as well as research from the broader community.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee is looking forward to the university community coming together for such a special event, according to a university news release.
“Every academic year I look forward to this event and this year is no different,” McKee said in the release. “Seeing our students, faculty and staff present on topics that they are passionate about is one of the highlights of my job. I want to thank this year’s colloquium chairperson, Dr. Sarah Pierce as well as everyone else who was involved in the planning and execution of this important event.”
With over 100 presentations this year, students and guests will get to learn about a wide variety of topics such as Pet Therapy, Cannabidiol Treatment in Children with Epilepsy and Surviving a Rattlesnake Bite.
Among the prestigious speakers at this year’s event is New York Times bestselling author Andrew Maraniss. Maraniss will be presenting on his new book “Games of Deception,” which tells the true story of the birth of Olympic basketball at the 1936 Summer games in Hitler’s Germany.
The day will begin with opening remarks by university President Paul C. Stumb and Executive Director of Academic Support, and assistant professor of leadership studies Sheridan Henson in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena, followed by poster presentations. The remainder of the day is broken into sessions with multiple presentations taking place at locations throughout campus.
All are invited to join Cumberland’s celebration of research and efforts to publicly acknowledge the academic excellence of faculty, students and community members.
For additional information about the Colloquium and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.cumberland.edu/colloquium/ or contact colloquium Chairperson Sarah Pierce at spierce@cumberland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.