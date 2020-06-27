Cumberland University has announced that in response to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university will alter the academic calendar for the fall semester.
The Cumberland Campus Reopening Planning Team has been meeting regularly to make plans for opening the campus as safely as possible in August. In response to concerns including a potential second wave of infections in the late fall and early winter, and the risk of campus contamination due to travel, the university has revised the academic calendar for the fall semester.
The fall semester will begin one week earlier than scheduled and will end before Thanksgiving, to prevent the risk of students, faculty and staff traveling for the holiday and returning to campus.
With this plan, Labor Day and the fall break holidays have been canceled and classes will be held on those days. Classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, and final exams will end on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“The Campus Re-Opening Planning Team is working hard to ensure our return to campus will be as safe as possible,” said Cumberland University President Paul Stumb. “We appreciate the agility of our students, faculty and staff during this time of uncertainty and we look forward to having students back on campus in August.”
For more information on Cumberland’s response to COVID-19, please visit cumberland.edu/ coronavirus/.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.