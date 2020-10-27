Lebanon, Tenn. — Cumberland University announced Friday that it will host a town-hall discussion between Middle Tennessee State University political science professor, political strategist and analyst Mr. Kent Syler and CU President Paul Stumb at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Baird Chapel.
The topic of the town hall will be, “Election 2020: The Presidential Race.” The event will be presented as a part of CU’s Vise Library Lecture Series.
Syler holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from MTSU and has taught in the MTSU Department of Political Science and International Relations since 2002.
Syler is also a political columnist and is frequently quoted in state and national news media. His work introducing students to archival constituent letters sent to Sen. Albert Gore Sr. was featured in the New York Times. He also serves as a political analyst for WSMV-TV, News 4 in Nashville.
The event will be open to all CU students, faculty and staff, and the local community, but will have restricted seating. All attendees should wear face coverings and temperatures will be checked before attendees are allowed into the Chapel.
The event will be live-streamed on CU’s Youtube account, CumberlandU.
For more information on CU’s COVID-19 procedures, please visit www.cumberland.edu/ coronavirus.
