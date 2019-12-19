Cumberland University's newly established Creative Writing program has received $95,000 from the Hays Foundation of Nashville for The Art of Life outreach program in Wilson County high schools.
The program will be headed by Program Director Kerry Ann Moore, and Dean of the School of Humanities, Education, and the Arts Eric Cummings and will begin in the spring.
In the beginning stages, the program will hold a training session before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year to prepare TAL instructors and members of the community for the weekly workshops that will take place during the school year. The workshops will employ a specific combination of visual artistry, creative writing, and body movement, specifically yoga, with at-risk students.
"The Creative and Imaginative Writing Program at CU is extremely grateful to be a Marlene and Spencer Hays Foundation inaugural, award-winning applicant," said Moore. "For our program, The Art of Life, to be included with such venerable institutions such as the Art Institute of Chicago, Frist Art Museum, Nashville Symphony, and Tennessee State Museum Foundation is truly an honor."
The program will also host a writer-in-residence at CU each semester who will work with students in the program. Select students who excel in the TAL program will be able to work directly with the visiting writer to enhance their professional and educational experience.
"We thank the Hays family for this incredible opportunity to share the holistic benefits of art and storytelling with students in Wilson County," Moore said.
