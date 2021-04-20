Cumberland University has announced that its inaugural Giving Week raised over $34,000 and exceeded its initial goal of 179 donors in honor of 179 years of Cumberland.
The campaign, which ran from April 5-9, received gifts from 213 donors. Gifts will be allocated to various university areas as designated by each donor.
“We are thrilled with the incredible success of this campaign and grateful to all who contributed,” said Courtney Vick, senior director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations. “Gifts of any size greatly impact future generations of CU students, and our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends truly came together to make our first annual Giving Week a great success.”
This was the university’s first Giving Week, a universitywide celebration of philanthropy, which will now become an annual event. Cumberland is thankful to every donor who participated in this exciting fundraising event.
To learn more about Giving Week or to make a donation, please visit cumberland.edu/giving-week. For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at advancement@cumberland.edu or 615-547-1269.
