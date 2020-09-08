Wilson County District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford has been cleared of an ethics complaint after an investigation by the District Attorney General’s office.
The complaint alleged that Stafford moved out of District 20 while continuing to represent it for a period of several months. Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings confirmed in April that the county screened the complaint before referring it to the DA.
“Ms. Stafford has maintained a residence in her district for over 30 years,” Stafford’s attorney Frank Lannom said. “She still owns it, pays electric, pays taxes and considers it her residence. We provided the DA’s office with all the relevant information, and we’re sure they carefully considered it and compared it to the law. We’re happy that this is behind her.”
Stafford previously told the Democrat she was remodeling a home in District 20 with the intention of living there, and declined to comment on its address or where she was living in the meantime.
Wilson County’s website lists her address as 607 C.L. Manier St. in Lebanon, which is part of District 20.
Stafford has represented District 20 as a member of the Wilson County Commission since 1998 and currently chairs its Education Committee. She also serves as vice chair for the Budget Committee and the Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee.
