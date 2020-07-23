The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded a matching grant of $3,848 to Lebanon’s Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center for refurbishing the wooden components of the front of the historic home. Funding for this project was made possible through the sponsorship of Margaret Gaston Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, located in Lebanon.
The federal style home was built by Lebanon physician James L Fite in 1870. W. H. Fessenden and his wife Salliie purchased the property in the early 1920s. When Sallie Barry Peyton Fessenden died in 1983, she willed the house to the History Associates of Wilson County. Soon thereafter, the home underwent a complete restoration, was placed on the National Historic Register, and opened as the Wilson County Museum. In 2019, the History Associates and the Margaret Gaston Chapter DAR began working together to update and repurpose the house and museum, renaming it the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center.
James Jordan, chair of the History Associates board said, “We are thrilled to be receiving such a generous donation from the DAR. We realize that our grant is just one of many that they made throughout the year to preserve historic sites in our nation. We feel fortunate that they have chosen us to assist us in replacing the shutters, restoring the front door, and painting the front elevation of this historic home.”
The DAR grants program was started in 2010. Funding is awarded to support projects in local communities which promote the organization’s mission areas of historic preservation, education and patriotism.
For more information, please contact the regent of the Margaret Gaston Chapter DAR Judy Sullivan at 615-484-0770 or visit https://fitefessenden.wixsite.com/home, the Fite-Fessenden Facebook page, and Fite-Fessenden on Instagram.
— Submitted to the Democrat
