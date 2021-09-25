Wilson County Schools has named Shaunna Davis principal at Rutland Elementary School.
Davis brings a wealth of experience to Rutland, according to a news release. With this being her 25th year in education, she’s spent the last 16 years at Rutland. The first eight years were as a classroom teacher and the last eight years have been as an assistant principal.
“Already being a part of the school is so helpful in making the transition to this new role,” Davis said. “I have strong relationships with the students, faculty, parents, and our community partners. Having those relationships established is especially important in a school as large as Rutland with our unique structure of two buildings.”
Rutland is one of the largest elementary schools in the state. Its current enrollment is over 1,100. With continued growth expected, Davis understands the challenges that come with being a larger school, but remains committed to meeting those challenges.
“Rutland is a school that works collaboratively to meet the needs of all students,” she said. “My goal is that we continue to work as a team in order to provide high-quality instruction for all students while also addressing the social emotional needs.”
Rutland was named as a 2020-2021 Reward School in the latest designation and accountability report issued by the Tennessee Department of Education earlier this month.
“Being named a Reward School was a reflection of the student learning that takes place in our school every day. Another goal I have is to maintain the culture we have as a community school amidst our growt,” Davis said. “That culture was established when the school opened, and I want that to continue. The driving force at Rutland will be to do what is best for students.”
Davis replaces Cathy York, who was named supervisor of educator effectiveness for the district earlier this year. York’s eight-year tenure at the school included a Tennessee Principal of the Year nomination. She knows that Rutland is in good hands with the administrative team that’s in place.
“It was a pure joy to work alongside Mrs. Davis for the last eight years when she served as assistant principal,” York said. “She is an exceptional leader. She always makes decisions that are in the students’ best interest. Ensuring that there is a positive and engaging learning environment is of the upmost importance to her. The students and staff will continue to soar under her guidance and support.”
Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell echoed Mrs. York’s remarks.
“Mrs. Davis is an incredible leader and knows the entire fabric of Rutland, inside and out,” he said. “She is going to do a wonderful job and we’re excited that she’s taken the torch from Mrs. York and will continue to guide Rutland to exceptional places.”
Davis said, “I am honored and humbled to get the honor of being the principal of such an amazing school. The teachers at Rutland are magic, and it is a joy to experience that magic every day.”
Submitted to the Democrat.
