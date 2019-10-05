Ian Paxson Bell, age 21, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 20th, 2019. The celebration of life service, conducted by Rev. Cindy Dack, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 5th from 3 p.m. until service time. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Mrs. Desiree Morgan-Lyons, age 62, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at Gallatin Rehabilitation. She will lie in repose on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Love Cathedral COGIC, 131 Ben Allen Roadm, Nashville. Arrangements by JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
