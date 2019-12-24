Death of 7-year-old boy mourned by community alongside grieving family

The tragic death of 7-year-old Rowan Frensley has united Mt. Juliet in a resounding, community effort to comfort the Frensley family with an outpouring of prayer and donations.
The community support for the Frensley family has come in several forms, including fundraisers, prayer requests and vigils.
A GoFundMe campaign called "Remembering Rowan Ace" was organized by Brandi Sprague in tandem with a Facebook fundraiser organized by Tammie Brittain. As Monday, the former has brought in $11,770 in donations, having exceeded its initial goal of $5,000 with its 256 contributors. Many donations continue to trickle in from individuals, but others are also being more innovative about how they generate more funds.
The day of the accident, Brittain launched her fundraiser, asking the community to support the family by donating and sharing the link to the fundraiser. The goal she set for the campaign was to raise $10,000. By Monday, some 1,900 people had contributed $82,180.
Tracey Marie Danter, known as the "Tamale Lady," has made an enterprise of selling her tamales and empanadas. From Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, she offered a meal package that she values at $30 to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The meal package included 12 tamales, two meat empanadas and six mini dessert empanadas, and the bidding began at $20.
The money raised for the meal package was donated to the "Remembering Rowan Ace" campaign. Sprague organized the fundraiser on behalf of Jana Frensley, the listed beneficiary of the campaign. For those unable to give financially, she beseeched the community to lend its prayers to the family.
"Our community had asked how they could help," Sprague said. "So, I figured this was a way that they could. We are raising money to help (Rowan's) family out with funeral costs, medical expenses, general expenses while the family misses work to grieve as well as other miscellaneous expenses."
Mt. Juliet Middle School honored Rowan Ace with a candlelight vigil on the afternoon of Dec. 15 in the very same parking lot where he had his accident. Candles were provided by the At Home Store. Several hundred people gathered for the event to commemorate his life. Rowan was further honored on Dec. 16 by a funeral procession from the medical examiner's office to Sellars Funeral Home, escorted by the city's firemen and police.
