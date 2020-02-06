Wilson County voters are set to decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax increase when a referendum appears on the March 3 election ballot.
The increase would push Wilson County’s sales tax rate from 9.25% to the state maximum of 9.75%, which means purchases would increase by 5 cents for every $10 spent.
Local education revenue generated from the increase would be earmarked for an estimated 5% in classroom teacher raises. Voters previously rejected a sales tax referendum tied to the Wilson County Jail in 2018.
“As the Wilson County Commission began to look to the future budget needs coming, teacher pay has been a nationwide crisis and been talked about on the news and at home,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “They felt like, OK, let’s put the sales tax back out again to see if the citizens would like to use a sales tax to give classroom teacher raises, and so they designated that to be exactly what would be on the ballot.”
Wilson County Schools is projected to receive $5.2 million in new revenue per year if the referendum passes, while the Lebanon Special School District would see approximately $910,000.
“We are at a critical point where we must be more competitive in what we offer in teacher salaries,” Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright wrote in an email to parents. “We continue to see surrounding districts making great effort to entice our outstanding teachers with higher salaries and benefits. Furthermore, as we continue to grow as a school district, the need for additional teachers will be necessary and salary will be a critical component in recruiting and retaining new teachers.”
Local governments would also receive some projected revenue from a tax increase, since sales tax is split between education and the city of purchase.
“The law says half of all sales tax goes to education, and that’s the portion we control,” Hutto said. “The other portion goes to the city it was created in … this would mean an increase for the city of Lebanon at $2.8 million, Mt. Juliet at $2.3 million, Watertown at $44,000 and the county at $465,000.”
According to Hutto, that county portion of sales tax revenue is earmarked for the school debt service fund and used to build new schools. For the cities, it serves as another general-purpose revenue stream.
Ultimately, the county’s vote on the referendum will determine whether the Wilson County Commission considers sales tax an option for funding teacher pay. The Wilson County Board of Education is expected to request funds for that purpose from the commission at a later date.
“I will vote for the tax because I believe the county needs the funds and does a good job managing its money,” Gladeville resident Monica Sowders said. “My only hesitation is that I would rather see a less regressive tax, but I don’t see a feasible way to put that tax structure into place between now and the election.”
The commission currently collects revenue from four sources: wheel tax, property tax, sales tax and adequate facilities tax. Sowders would rather support an income tax, which she says is better for low and fixed income families.
“If it was an income tax that would be more fair to people who make less,” she said. “The challenge with property tax is that it hits property owners much harder, but it is easier to pass. I’d also like to see more education-based funding used to hire bus drivers.”
Although voters like Sowders were a minority during the last referendum, the commission thinks this year’s vote could swing differently.
“Last year there was a group that had put together four fliers that went out to the public to educate, not advocate,” Hutto said. “We felt like last year that the fliers really made a difference to the public. The problem was, it did not go out until after early voting was over with.”
Hutto said early votes cast in that election were largely against raising sales tax, while votes on Election Day were more favorable.
“We felt like when people understood that this is what’s out there, they changed their mind,” he said. “Whether for or against, we just wanted an educated voter.”
If the referendum fails, the commission is likely to look at other revenue sources for funding teacher pay. Adequate facilities tax increased from $3,000 to $5,000 after the 2018 referendum was defeated, an assessment that did not include teacher pay.
But residents opposed to the sales tax increase say the county should take a closer look at its budget before eyeing those other revenue streams.
Conversations on social media about the issue pointed to trimming executive salaries and cutting back on quality-of-life projects in particular, while others have asked to see a line-by-line county budget. The Lebanon Democrat reached out to multiple residents who expressed opposition to the tax increase but did not receive comment.
“We want to do the best with what we have, and we do not want to raise any taxes at all, but there are times when things that are required by law — education and public safety being those two — that it’s mandated for us to provide,” Hutto said. “We definitely believe that our teaching profession is a great profession, and we want to obtain and retain quality educators here in Wilson County to teach our children, who are our future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.