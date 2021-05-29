Lebanon Democrat owner Paxton Media Group announced this week the purchase of Landmark Community Newspapers LLC, a chain of daily and weekly newspapers based in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
The deal includes the purchase of all 46 newspapers in the Landmark chain.
“We are very excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve.
“We appreciate Landmark choosing us to be the new stewards of these important community assets.”
The Landmark purchase includes three Tennessee newspapers, the Laffollette Press, the Morgan County News and the Roane County News, all in the Knoxville area.
It increases the number of papers the Kentucky-based Paxton owns in the state to nine.
In addition to the three new purchases and the Democrat, it owns the weekly Mt. Juliet News, Hartsville Vidette, Macon County Times and Portland Leader in the central part of the state, and the Sevierville Mountain Press, in East Tennessee.
“It’s exciting to be part of a company that believes in the value and importance of community newspapers,” said Mike Alexieff, publisher and editor of the Democrat and its related properties.
“While the purchase will not have a direct impact on our operations, it does demonstrate to our readers and advertisers the commitment to hometown journalism we have.”
PMG, which is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, will now 119 publications across 14 states. It has been aggressively expanding in recent years and bought the Democrat in 2019.
Landmark Community Newspapers traces its roots to 1966.
In addition to its Tennessee newspapers, the sale includes Landmark’s publications in Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Iowa.
PMG will officially take over operations in early June, Paxton said.
