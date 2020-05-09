There’s no doubt this coronavirus pandemic has caused a world of hurt beyond those sickened and killed by the disease.
More than 20 million Americans have lost their jobs as businesses of all types have been forced to closed. Millions have had their pay reduced. Still more have had to quit to take care of children who are home rather than in school.
So, it’s been a pleasure to talk business owners in Wilson County over the past two weeks as Tennessee begins the slow, careful process of reopening. Gov. Bill Lee continues to emphasize the need to take the steps necessary to keep COVID-19 from surging again. Most of those I’ve talked to are taking Lee’s words — and the “Tennessee Pledge” — to heart.
They understand that in order to protect our fragile economic recovery, we must protect against a spike in the curve, so to speak, of cases. It is gratifying to see business owners taking customers’ temperatures and asking if they have been exposed to someone with the virus. A walk through Kroger finds many customers wearing masks. Store floors now bear X’s every 6 feet to encourage social distancing.
The Lebanon Democrat, and its affiliated weekly newspapers, has been affected by the pandemic along with many other small, local businesses. Our revenue has fallen, we have had to furlough employees and we have cut expenses, most visibly the number of pages in the paper.
But unlike many other businesses, our role is more than making a profit. Thousands of readers count on us to provide them with news about what is happening in the community. Across a wide variety of topics, we provide the best, most accurate source of local information. And as we together weather this crisis, more and more people are finding us indispensable. We have more subscribers now than we have had in years; visits to our websites are at record levels.
But the valuable information we provide goes beyond the news stories we publish. The ads on our pages and on our website also convey important and valuable information. What stores, services and offices are open, what are they offering, what hours, how are they protecting their customers — all this and more can be and is conveyed in advertisements.
To help your business, and ours, the Democrat has launched an advertising match program. We have committed to an initial $200,000 in matching stimulus dollars. If a local business spends $1,000 on advertising, we will give that business a matching $1,000 in ads, doubling the effect and reach of the buy.
We’re doing this to assist local businesses as they reopen in getting their messages to past, current and future customers. And of course we’re doing it to help our business. After all, we employ Wilson Countians, we pay property and sales taxes, and we spend dollars locally on supplies and services. We want to bring our furloughed employees back; we want to increase the number of pages in our papers so we can provide even more news.
Although my job title includes the word publisher, until I came here 11 months ago I had spent the previous 35 years as a reporter or editor. The business side of the news business is new to me, and it’s a side I’m still learning.
One important lesson I’ve learned so far is that we’re not selling advertising, we’re selling solutions. A business has a problem: It wants to get a message to potential customers. Well, we have answer, be it in print or online.
For more on the advertising match program, go to lebanondemocrat.com.
And as always, feel free to contact me with comments and/or suggestions. My email is malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com and my phone number is 615-444-3953.
