LIVINGSTON — Deputies in Tennessee have fatally shot a man while attempting to arrest him, authorities said.
Deputies from the Overton County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a call Friday evening about a man brandishing a weapon at others, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday.
Arriving deputies learned Jerry Henley, 42, had active warrants and attempted to arrest him, the statement said. During that attempt, they fired their weapons and Henley was fatally wounded, according to the bureau. The deputies were not injured.
Agents with the bureau were working to independently determine the events that led to the shooting and to gather all relevant evidence, officials said. No further information was immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.