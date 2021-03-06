Commercial interest in Wilson County and sales tax revenue are both continuing along an upward trajectory according to the county’s Joint Economic Community Development Board.
On Thursday, the board met at Lebanon Municipal Airport to discuss new projects under consideration. In the last month alone, 12 corporate entities have expressed interest in relocating to Wilson County.
Executive Director G.C. Hixson said the companies are merely exploring possible destinations. However, Hixson said, “To have more than 10 companies contact us in a month, means we’re doing something right.
What is known about these projects is that cumulatively they would bring significant commercial and industrial development to Wilson County in addition to hundreds of new jobs.
Hixson said the trends the board has been monitoring bode favorably for new development in Wilson County.
“We’re seeing things ranging from indoor farming companies to logistic and data services,” Hixson said. “We’re really positive about what 2021 is going to look like,” Hixson said.
Hixson pointed to some changes already taking place, such as the O’Reilly Auto Parts warehouse opening a retail sector. “You used to have to get these things delivered, now you can go pick them up yourself,” said Hixson.
According to Hixson, Wilson County is prime real estate for these new companies to set up shop. “We have great electrical services between TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric, which make us an appealing destination.”
Hixson said that 2020 was not an easy year with several events obstructing productivity like the tornado and COVID-19 pandemic.
The boon in sales tax revenue also presents a strong opportunity for growth. Countywide sales tax nearly topped $10 million last December, almost doubling December averages from the previous four years.
Last March, Wilson County voted to increase the local sales tax rate from 2.25% to 2.75%. The increase went into effect May 1 but is dedicated to teacher salaries. Sales tax totals from that month and the rest of the year reflect that incremental change, but fail to account for the drastic uptick in December.
Board members speculated about what caused this jump. Hixson suggested generous holiday sentiments spurred by a tough year probably contributed to consumers spending more on friends and family.
Board member John Bryan urged restraint when looking at these numbers, saying it would be easy to see that spike and get excited about a trend. “Until we see a little more permanence in these trends, we just need to be cautiously optimistic,” Bryan said.
