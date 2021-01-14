Work is underway on a townhome development expected to bring 163 units to a property across the street from Castle Heights Elementary School.
Construction workers are currently clearing trees and blasting in the area, which measures nearly 14 acres.
“That area is for a proposed Cedar Station Townhomes,” Lebanon city planner Seth Harrison said. “It received final site approval on Nov. 9, 2020, and once it passes staff approval it goes to building inspection.”
Jessie Reasonover, the Lebanon Building Inspection Department’s administrative assistant, said the project is still in its early stages.
“The work you see going on out there right now is more like grading and stormwater, because they still have some fees to pay before they can start pulling building permits,” she said. “There’s not really a set time for them to pay those fees — they have about two years, but I don’t imagine they’ll wait that long.”
D.R. Horton Land Development Manager Matt Dowdle is listed as the project’s contact and was unavailable to provide more details at press time. Civil Site Design Group Principal Ryan Lovelace, the project’s surveyor and engineer, also referred the Democrat to Dowdle.
There are three existing D.R. Horton developments in Lebanon that could indicate what to expect from Cedar Station Townhomes: Villages of Hunters Point (homes from $281,000), Woodbridge Glen Townhomes ($223,000) and Woodbridge Glen Single Family ($308,000).
Woodbridge Glen Townhomes in particular includes park and pool amenities, and its units measure roughly 1,300-1,900 square feet.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission granted initial site plan approval to the project on May 26, 2020 with the intention of connecting the driveway to the adjacent Wilson Bank & Trust branch and extending sidewalks to North Castle Heights Avenue. Lovelace said the developer intends to follow those recommendations.
“It’s basically because they’re on the curve,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said during the meeting. “We don’t know that there’s going to be an issue on the curve, but we think that it’s best to at least plan for the ability to get out of those two properties without having to come right out on that curve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.