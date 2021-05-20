Change in ownership of a Lebanon development is prompting outrage from the Lebanon City Council and community members over what the new owners plan to do with the property.
The parcel is on Leeville Pike near the intersection of Tucker’s Gap Road, not far from the entrance to the Stonebridge subdivision. It was rezoned for increased residential development in 2016 to permit the construction of what the builder said would be a community of 58 single-family, owner-occupied houses, targeting people 55 years and older.
That builder was Fleming Homes, of Lebanon. As of March, the land is now owned by a California-based company called American Homes 4 Rent. The company is part of an emerging build-to-rent industry, and has several other projects in Middle Tennessee.
When the project was originally proposed in 2016, Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell was just a private citizen. However, he and several neighbors still challenged the project, concerned about what the development could do to the area.
At that time, Fleming Homes was seeking rezoning approval from the council and presented to the city a plan about how the community would look.
According to Crowell, during that meeting, a Fleming Homes representative assuaged the audience’s concerns somewhat by explaining the buyers the development was targeting.
However, the meeting would prove to be nothing more than a “show and tell,” as Crowell put it Tuesday. One resident in Crowell’s ward, Ron Oestreicher, who lives in the Stonebridge subdivision, said that he felt like they had been “duped.”
Crowell said that red flags about the property started to appear after it remained undeveloped for several years. Crowell said it struck him and his neighbors as odd given the trends of such visible growth in the area.
The Ward 4 councilor was not alone in his condemnation of the change.
Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman spoke out against the proposed community, saying, “We don’t want to become the next Antioch,” referring to Antioch’s abundance of available rental properties. Antioch is also the location of another American Homes 4 Rent development.
Mayor Rick Bell said he wasn’t happy about the news either, but acknowledged that he felt like the city’s hands were tied. After all, the properties will still be single family, as they were zoned, they just won’t be owner-occupied.
Crowell said he wants to see a full audit conducted of all the events surrounding the development dating back to its original rezoning, to better understand how the change happened, adding that if it can’t be remedied, he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen anywhere else in Lebanon.
Fleming’s perspectiveFleming Homes owner Jordan Fleming said there were several reasons why he sold the project. The development, which he called Rowland Farms, wasn’t intentionally neglected or put on the back burner, he said. Rather, the subsequent approval processes through the city took longer than he anticipated.
Then, when he finally did start moving earth in the third quarter of 2018, the land proved much rockier than thought.
Those two factors delayed the project until 2020, when the COVID pandemic began. Fleming said when things came grinding to a halt, his projects did too. With so much uncertainty about what the future held, Fleming said he was apprehensive to do anything.
He said he never intended to sell the Rowland Farms property and that he never listed it for sale.
But for the developer, after a year of the unexpected, a windfall of revenue from American Homes 4 Rent, seemed like a life preserver.
“We consider ourselves a good local quality add (to the community),” he said. “At the same time, I am still a small fish. When COVID came out, we didn’t know what it would do.”
Fleming said that he would have liked to follow through on the original design but that he felt like he did what was best for his family and company.
Calls seeking comment to American Homes 4 Rent were not returned by deadline.
Burdine resignationFollowing discussion of the development, Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine resigned her position on the Planning Commission. Since the city council is required to have one of the councilors on the commission, Burdine nominated Brinkman to fill her shoes.
Brinkman declined the nomination, which was subsequently made for Crowell to take up the mantle. Crowell accepted the nomination and said he was excited to get to work.
