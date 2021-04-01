The Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon could be called the county’s crown jewel, but at the end of the day it’s just a building. The lifeblood comes from the person behind the scenes who’s running the show.
Gayle Hibbert became the marketing director for the Farm Bureau Expo Center when it was still called the Wilson County Expo Center. Hired to fill the vacancy left by Charity Toombs’ resignation, Hibbert came on right about the time the pandemic shut everything down.
The marketing director said she has a bright vision for the center’s future.
“We are concentrating on multi-day events that will also support the area economy,” she said. “The key to this growth will be strengthening our brand, cultivating new events while continuing to provide quality service to current clients and their guests.”
Hibbert sees success in a continued collaboration with the area chambers of commerce and the Tennessee Department of Tourism.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that she hadn’t been on the job long when COVID hit.
Despite the challenges, Hutto said that Hibbert has, “done a terrific job. All of that juggling was a tremendous load, and she did outstanding.”
Hutto acknowledged that the center had to “change gears,” a little bit to adjust for COVID, but that Hibbert has “put a heavy emphasis on providing a safe environment for clients who are renting the facility.”
Hibbert herself said that last year posed great obstacles as she waded into her new role.
“We had to find ways to salvage the bookings we already had,” she said.
Hibbert said she worked withgroups to reschedule or postpone. Ultimately, some simply had to cancel.
When the dust settled, Hibbert worked to fill newly vacated spaces.
“We set out to show our clients that the expo center could still be rented, and that events could be hosted safely,” she said.
Later in the year, Hibbert and the Expo Center reached an agreement with Farm Bureau to offer the expo center’s naming rights in exchange for $225,000. This deal attached the insurance giant to the expo center for five years, with the possibility of renewal in 2025.
Hibbert said that with the lost revenue from 2020, the Expo Center had to be creative in how it generated revenue. The sponsorship with Farm Bureau was one such way.
“This represents a mutually beneficial working relationship in support of the agriculture industry, extending brand reach, as well as providing a financial benefit,” she said.
Hutto said that the three years leading up to Hibbert’s hiring, the Expo Center had been performing in the black and basically funding itself.
“Going into her tenure, the previous three years, we had done a study on the expo and it had ended in the black,” he said. “We felt like with her taking over, that trend could would continue.”
The partnership and Hibbert’s presiding over the facility have boded well for the expo center. Scheduled events now litter the calendar, ranging from dance competitions to reptile shows.
As the threat of COVID wanes, Hibbert is striving to open up these doors, but also said that doing so safely is still the goal.
Last weekend two events were taking place at the Expo Center. The 18th Annual Spring Thaw motorcycle show was held in the Main Exhibit Hall, a 45,000-square foot indoor space.
Paul Lasko, of Beech Bluff, said of the center, “The way they got it set up is very nice. It’s well organized. And you can just pull your bike inside no problem.”
Just across the hall, Stephen Price, field director for Whitetails Unlimited, was setting up a banquet for his organization. “I’ve done banquets in a lot of places, but this place is top notch. There is no doubt about it,” Price said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.