Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto recently met with Shannon Lynch of HomeSafe and declared October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Wilson County. Tennessee ranks fourth in the country for domestic violence homicides, ranking in the top 10 in the country every year since 2003. HomeSafe is an organization that works towards educating the community and first responders about domestic violence and trauma informed care. In addition, HomeSafe provides services such as danger assessment, safety planning, individual counseling, court advocacy and distribution of food and household needs. In 2018, HomeSafe provided services to more than 1,900 victims of domestic violence; 417 being Wilson County residents. So far this year, HomeSafe has provided services to over 338 survivors of domestic assault or aggravated domestic assault. From left are Sgt. PJ Hardy, Lebanon Police; Lynch, Homesafe; Wayne Sutter, assistant district attorney; Jocelyn Watson, Homesafe; Anat Anais, Homesafe; Sandy Herbert, Homesafe; Lt. Scott Moore, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office; John McMillin, United Way; and seated, Hutto.

Submitted photo