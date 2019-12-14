Donegan wins gift basket from Shop Small check-in contest

Photo by Ethan Steinquest - Lebanon Democrat

Emily Donegan, pictured, received a gift basket valued at approximately $1,100 on Friday after being named the winner of the Shop Small check-in contest held Nov. 30.

Shoppers were given the opportunity to scan a QR code at locations taking part in Small Business Saturday for a chance to win, and the basket was filled with items from participating stores.

Donegan visited six locations during the event and has regularly attended for five years. She said she enjoys being able to do her Christmas shopping while supporting Wilson County business owners.

Small Business Saturday aims to encourage shopping at local businesses throughout the year, and is coordinated in the area by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lebanon, Historic Lebanon and Wilson Bank & Trust.