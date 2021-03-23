Dr. Bernard Sy was recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award. A state of Tennessee program, the initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service.
Sy received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Sy was nominated by Lauren Smith, who recognized Sy’s many years of volunteering through Charis Health Center, a faith-based nonprofit primary care clinic providing affordable medical care to the uninsured. Sy is a founding member.
Specifically, after the March 3, 2020 tornado, Sy and Charis arranged for replacement prescription drugs for those who had lost their homes and medications. They also provided interim care for patients of nearby doctors after their practices were damaged.
During COVID, Charis has implemented telehealth visits serving at-risk patients remotely.
“Dr. Sy serves as an outstanding example to other medical professionals to use their training and gifts to serve the community,” Smith said. “An active member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Dr. Sy, puts his faith into action to serve others. For over 10 years he has generously contributed his time and training to improve and save lives by making healthcare accessible and affordable to those who are uninsured and vulnerable.”
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.