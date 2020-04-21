Wilson County tested 275 people for COVID-19 at its first weekend drive-through testing date, with the area’s case count at to 185 as of Monday.
Results from Saturday’s testing were expected to arrive within 72 hours, though Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer could not confirm their impact on the case count at press time. The number of positive cases identified as of Saturday was 173.
“I think we had a really strong testing day with a good turnout,” he said. “The people we were able to serve were so appreciative to be offered that service, and the folks from WEMA, the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were a big help in facilitating.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto hopes to see more weekend testing events and said the information is important moving forward.
“We are requesting the state to allow us to hold these weekend tests as often as they’ll let us,” he said. “It’s going to be very important to see how the virus is spreading so we can fight against it and reopen our economy.”
The Tennessee Department of Health intends to hold more weekend testing dates from April 25-26 and May 2-3 and will announce a full schedule in the coming days. The Wilson County Health Department also offers free testing on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who call ahead.
“A lot of the folks I talked to didn’t know we do free testing every day,” Diffenderfer said. “We tested more people already this morning than we did prior to the weekend event on a daily basis … I think a lack of awareness has been the main thing keeping people from doing it.”
Another option is to visit a nearby county for testing, which many people did over the weekend. More than 11,000 Tennesseans in total received testing across 22 sites.
“We had a lot of interest in the drive-through event over the weekend and will continue to provide testing for the community through the Wilson County Health Department,” Bill Christian, a media relations representative for the Tennessee Department of Health, said in an email. “Testing is available to anyone who is concerned about their health or the health of their family members.”
For those who do receive testing, Diffenderfer said the most important thing to remember is to follow safety guidelines until hearing back.
“Once an individual is tested, the protocol is that they self-isolate until they hear back about the results,” he said. “Health Department personnel are calling everyone, whether they tested negative or positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.