DrugFree WilCo, a nonprofit organization dedicated to de-stigmatizing drug addiction and educating the community about the dangers of drug use, is partnering with Middle Tennessee State University on a $1 million grant to expand opioid and substance abuse programs in Wilson County.
The nonprofit’s executive director, Tammy Grow, said the partnership began when Cynthia Chafin, the Center for Health and Human Services Associate Director of Community Programs at MTSU, sought them out due to the organization’s alignment with her own program’s goals and mission.
Capt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, who is also the board chairman for DrugFree Wilco said in an email on Monday, “The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program implementation grant that was recently awarded to DrugFree WilCo, with the partnership from the Center for Health and Human Services at MTSU, will make a huge impact for helping those who are struggling with addictions.”
The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is a multi-year initiative which began with a $200,000 planning grant awarded to the MTSU Center for Health and Human Services followed by the successful award of the $1 million implementation grant, both through partnerships for DrugFree WilCo.
Through the planning grant, the organizations were able to identify needs and gaps in resources/services to create an implementation work plan. That implementation work plan will include a variety of activities designed to educate, and mitigate, through education with family members, caregivers and the public on prevention strategies, partnership with the Naloxone distribution program in Wilson County and creation of an overdose map to provide accurate data for the county.
“These funds will enable us to provide the much needed resources and support to everyone who is affected,” said Moore. “At the end of the day, it’s about saving lives. The efforts that have been made from our community leaders and volunteers have been so invaluable when it comes to providing education for prevention and resources for treatment and recovery.”
DrugFree Wilco works to prevent and reduce drug misuse and addiction among youth and adults through education, communication, and by creating awareness of resources in Wilson County. Those resources will be greatly expanded through this partnership.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in the news release, “DrugFree Wilco’s partnership with MTSU Center for Health and Human Services will make a difference and help save lives in Wilson County. Their efforts are supported by the Sheriff’s Office, all law enforcement and the many agencies working to help children and adults lead productive lives without addiction.”
With 61 deaths from overdoses in 2019, and increases in fentanyl and meth-related overdose deaths expected in 2020, prevention initiatives are needed and recovery response efforts are important for the health of Wilson County residents. The partnership of the grant is critical in these efforts.
The DrugFree WilCo board meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 3:30 p.m. All the meetings are being conducted virtually for now, but in the future it will be the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon.
To get a link to the meetings, email Susan Shaw as shawsu@wilsoncountytn.gov, and for additional information on the organization or how to get involved, visit drugfreewilco.org.
