The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Wilson County due to E.coli detected in the water.
High water levels and geese are suspected to be the cause, according to a news release from the corps.
The recreation area, which is just west of TN 109 near the Academy Road intersection, is still open for picnicking and boat launching, and the playground remains open. No other beaches at Old Hickory Lake are affected.
Follow-up testing will continue until conditions return to acceptable levels. For more information, call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.