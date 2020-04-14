When Sgt. Albert Ziss returned to the Lebanon National Guard Armory from a leave of absence, he never expected to a see a striking mural celebrating his unit inside.
Lebanon High School student Samuel Roberts led a team of volunteers to create the display for his Eagle Scout project, which commemorates both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the city itself.
“We took the symbols the unit had and did our own thing with it,” Roberts, a Life Scout with Troop 434, said. “They’re an engineering unit, so we knew we were going to include that, and we didn’t know how at first but we were going to put the unit patch and crest on it. We added a firebird because the phoenix is Cumberland University’s mascot.”
The final design was born out of several concept drawings, more than 100 hours of work and a personal significance to Roberts.
“I had a really good friend in my troop whose dad was also in the National Guard,” he said. “He did a project about a year ago in Smyrna at the Volunteer Training Center, and I thought since my dad was in the Guard too it would be cool to do something for them.”
After gathering enough signatures and supplies to get started, Roberts set his sights on coordinating a volunteer group.
“The first thing I did was put a shout-out on Facebook to see if anyone would volunteer, and I also called close friends and scouts in the troop,” he said. “I would have the times for certain days, so we might do three hours in the morning and three in the afternoon, with a break to provide lunch.”
Roberts said the project proved harder than expected, but all the more rewarding for it.
“Honestly, I’ve had to lead smaller projects but not something this big,” he said. “After really sitting down and having to plan, learn how to be patient and work with it, it turned out to be a lot more challenging than I thought. But once it was done that was the best part … that was a really good feeling, for the National Guard too.”
The armory’s soldiers were appreciative of the group’s efforts, which took place over the course of a few months.
“I think it’s a nice symbol to go along with the armory, and I love the hard work and everything they’ve done to represent this unit,” Ziss said. “It’s honestly the best piece of art we have in this entire place, and it looks better than any of us could have imagined.”
Roberts’ father David noted that the design also features all the companies and branches that serve underneath the Lebanon unit.
“I’ve done some smaller little murals in units I’ve been in before, and it’s a big deal for the guys who come in,” he said. “It’s like a morale builder, and it helps with esprit de corps and pride in your unit. Stuff like that matters, it really does.”
Samuel Roberts hopes to one day join a unit of his own after serving a tour of duty.
“I’ll be a senior next year, so I’m really focused on getting my diploma,” he said. “But after that I’m going to enlist in active duty with the U.S. Army. I want to join an Airborne Division and be a paratrooper, and after that I’m looking at going to a trade school to become an electrician and joining the National Guard.”
Roberts also hopes the leadership skills he fostered as a scout will help him moving forward, and he is expected to formally become an Eagle Scout in a ceremony after COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.
“When dealing with a project this big, one thing that came to me was to learn to be more patient,” he said. “I would come in thinking, ‘alright, we’re going to get this today’ and sometimes it wouldn’t work out, but that’s life. I learned that, and now I know I can deal with that when I’m working on something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.