Wilson County residents have more than the presidential race to consider when early voting begins on Wednesday.
Election Day’s results will also shape the next four years of city government in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. Here’s a rundown of the races on the ballot:
Lebanon
The city’s most contested field is its mayoral election, with four candidates vying for the position. Incumbent Bernie Ash is seeking a second term, while Cumberland University professor Rick Bell, former city councilor Rob Cesternino and artist-actor John DeMoor look to unseat him.
Three Lebanon City Council seats are also up for grabs, but only Ward 2 has multiple candidates. Incumbent Fred Burton is facing challenges from Leon Love III and Lisa Noble.
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan are running unopposed for reelection to their respective seats.
Mt. Juliet
Two candidates are looking to take over for Mayor Ed Hagerty, who is not seeking reelection: Vice Mayor James Maness and Wilson County District 10 Commissioner Dan Walker.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners also has three contested races on the ballot. Incumbent Ray Justice is facing Vincent King in District 1, incumbent Art Giles is running against Scott Hefner in District 3 and incumbent Jennifer Milele is being challenged by Jim Bradshaw and Gerard Bullock in District 4.
Watertown
Mayor Mike Jennings is running unopposed for reelection, so the key race on Watertown’s ballot is for three alderman at large positions.
Four candidates are competing for those spots, and the three with the most votes will be elected. Incumbents Brandy Holcomb and Howell Roberts are in the field, along with Laura Cromer and Jim Mahoney.
Voters can look for information on candidates and their positions on issues in contested city races in future editions of the Lebanon Democrat.
A sample ballot with candidates running in federal, state and local elections is available online at www.wilsonelections.com and will be published in the Democrat.
