Casting ballots will be a lot more convenient for Wilson County voters Tuesday, as they will be able to vote at any of the 18 voting centers, rather than having to go to a specific polling place.
“If you work in Nashville, you can stop in Mt. Juliet on your way home and vote there,” said Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren. “This makes it a whole lot more convenient.”
Tuesday’s election could be considered three in one, as there is the presidential preference primary, the county Republican primary, and the sales tax increase referendum.
Turnout could be high, based on the number of early voters. Warren said that 11,106 people cast ballots during early voting, which ended Feb. 25. That is significantly higher than the 8,610 who cast ballots four years ago.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will need a state or federal photo ID.
They will have a choice of three ballots at the polling places.
One ballot is only the Wilson County sales tax referendum, which will decide if the tax is raised from 9.25% to 9.75%.
Those who wish to vote in the Republican primary will have the sales tax question and a presidential preference question that has President Donald Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld on it. Walsh as dropped out of the race. There is also the local GOP primary with three three contested races.
For the District 17 seat on the Wilson County Commission, appointed incumbent Joe Ali is being challenged by James “Rusty” Keith.
For 15th Judicial District Division II circuit court judge, there is a three-way race between Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien, Smith County General Sessions Judge Michael Collins and Carthage-based 15th Judicial District assistant district attorney Javin Cripps.
And incumbent Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall is opposed by retired state property appraisal specialist Charles Leeman.
Those who wish to vote in the Democratic primary will only the presidential preference question and the sales tax question.
Students in the Wilson County Schools district will have the day off, but Lebanon Special School District will be in session.
