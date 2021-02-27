The Wilson County election commission staff and poll officials were honored with a resolution at Monday’s meeting of the Wilson County Commission.
The resolution was sponsored by Commissioner Terry Ashe and signed by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness and Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, and was unanimously approved.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said, “This recognition by the county commission and the three cities is a testament to the accomplishments of our staff and to the commitment and competency of Wilson County poll officials. It is an honor to be a part of the election commission and to have the opportunity to work with these dedicated people.”
Elections in 2020 began with the presidential primary on March 3. Early that morning a tornado ripped through the county. Two polls were left unusable and 10 had no power. But poll officials were prepared and polls were opened and voters were served despite the devastation around the county. Approximately 300 dedicated poll officials staffed the polls that day and performed their part for democracy.
The remaining two elections in 2020 were held under the shadow of a nationwide pandemic. In both August and November elections, poll officials were challenged with preserving the integrity of every vote while protecting the safety of every voter and election worker.
Wilson County voters also experienced for the first time a more convenient form of voting in 2020. The introduction of vote centers allowed voters to choose the most convenient polling location to cast their vote on Election Day. Wilson County voters have long been advocates for early voting. With five early voting centers to choose from, 83% of those voting in the November presidential election took advantage of casting their vote before Election Day. Vote centers expanded the convenience of early voting choices to Election Day, giving Wilson County voters 18 choices.
“The support of everyone involved with elections makes administering fair and honest elections and our goal to continually improve the voting experience in Wilson County possible. This resolution is a wonderful expression of appreciation for the 350+ poll officials and the Election Commission staff,” said Tammy Smith, assistant elections administrator.
There are no elections scheduled for 2021. For more information, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.wilsonelections.com.
— Submitted to the Democrat
