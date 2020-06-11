Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto was joined by representatives of Rehab 23, MJ4 Hope, Middle Tennessee Electric Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority for a check presentation this past week. The $30,000 donation is part of a larger donation ($100,000) to local relief efforts across three affected counties in Middle Tennessee as a result of the March 3 tornadoes. In Wilson County, the TVA chose to disperse funds to two local charities — Rehab 23 and MJ4 Hope.
In addition, TVA’s Equipment Support Services group provided equipment and a crew of approximately 50 workers who supported debris clean up in Mt. Juliet during the aftermath of the storms. Two of Wilson County’s own, Chad Bandy and George Dalton, both employed with the TVA, were a part of the cleanup effort.
“So many people and organizations stepped up during the tornado. It would be impossible for me to list them all without leaving someone out. I can’t begin to thank everyone for all they have done and continue to do. Both Rehab 23 and MJ4 Hope are outstanding organizations in our county and this donation will allow them to continue the great work and relief they provide for so many,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in a news release. “I appreciate and applaud TVA for their generous donation and thank them for sending crews and equipment to Mt. Juliet to assist in debris clean up. We are truly blessed to live in an area where everyone comes together.”
The TVA group also presented Hutto with a T-Shirt to thank him for his leadership and work during the tornado aftermath.
“First and foremost, TVA’s mission is to serve, and we were proud to serve and meet the needs of the great people of Wilson County in the aftermath of the tornado,” Shannon Scott, TVA government relations manager, said in the release.
Submitted to the Democrat
