Pet owners who have lost jobs or had hours reduced because of the coronavirus crisis can get free food for their pets through an emergency “pet pantry” offered by New Leash on Life, Director Angela Chapman, has announced.
“We know a lot of families have been hard hit by this crisis and pet food can be one less worry in a list of concerns families are facing,” Chapman said in a news release. “The pet pantry was set up to help those in our community facing financial hardships to keep their pets at home, safe, and well fed.”
Anyone needing assistance can visit New Leash on Life Tuesday-Saturday between 1-5 p.m. All food for the pantry is donated. If anyone would like to donate food to our pantry, the greatest need is for cat food. Donations can be dropped off at the adoption center, 507 Jim Draper Blvd., in Lebanon directly behind Pro Bowl West Bowling Alley.
For questions about our pantry, 615-444-1144 or email info@newleashon line.com.
