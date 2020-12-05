Holidays are extremely difficult for those who have lost a loved one, and few people know the feeling better than April Armstrong.
The Lebanon resident’s brother Darrell Sloan was murdered during a home robbery in the Statesville community 11 years ago at the age of 38. He was among many homicide victims honored during the 18th annual Tennessee Season to Remember, held virtually from First Baptist Church Nashville on Thursday.
“The empty-chaired holidays, family gatherings and all the things he misses out on in his daughter’s life,” Armstrong said during her keynote address at the event. “He will never get to walk her down the aisle, he’ll never be a grandfather. Even though he may no longer be here with us on this earth, he forever lives in our hearts, and no one can take that from us.”
Armstrong remembers her brother for always saying hello and goodbye with a peace sign, his signature tight hugs and his passion for music, softball and classic cars.
“His life wasn’t about making enemies, it was about getting to know people and making lifelong friends,” she said. “My brother was a peacemaker … there’s actually a peace sign inscribed on his headstone. The most special thing my brother blessed us with was his daughter.”
Sloan’s daughter Harley was only 8 years old when her father was killed. Today, she is serving in a U.S. Army infantry unit stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
“She was the apple of his eye,” Armstrong said. “He always called her his pretty girl. He was a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. A lot of lives were affected by his loss.”
Many more Tennessee families are battling those same emotions. Their loved ones were recognized as FBC Nashville Pastor Frank Lewis read their names over the course of half an hour.
If not for COVID-19, those families would be able to comfort each other in person. The event has grown into a survivors’ community over the years since former First Lady Andrea Conte founded it.
“Holidays are especially painful to remember those who are no longer with us,” Conte said. “At a ceremony at one Season to Remember a few years ago, a mother said to me, ‘no, it doesn’t matter if it’s two weeks or two months or two years or 20 years. The tears and the emotions still flow.’ This evening is a time to comfort each other, to share each other’s strength and pain as we honor the lives of those taken from us too soon.”
Governors through the years have lent their support to Season to Remember, and that tradition continued Thursday. The Tennessee State Capitol was lit in purple to honor homicide victims, and viewers heard briefly from Gov. Bill Lee.
“To each and every person who has lost a loved one to violent crime: my prayers, Maria’s prayers, are with you,” he said. “Especially throughout the holiday season. We’ll never forget those lost by homicide. Today, we take the time to honor them, keeping their legacies alive through this special time of reflection and remembrance.”
Although this year’s event was held virtually, viewers shared the names and memories of their loved ones throughout the broadcast.
“Season to Remember is bittersweet,” Armstrong said. “We are all here because we lost a loved one in a tragic way, but yet the comfort of knowing that we are not alone has been a blessing.”
Despite that, Armstrong was initially reluctant to attend the event for the first time several years ago. She said each invitation was a reminder of the pain she experienced, from Sloan’s funeral to speaking with detectives and following the murder trial.
But today, the event is one of the most important parts of the year for Armstrong and her father.
“When I finally found the courage within myself to attend, I realized we all share a bond,” she said. “Good and bad exists in this world. I felt something positive from a tragic event for the first time, and that’s what bonds us all together.”
