MEMPHIS — Distributors for the nation’s largest public utility signed onto what amounted to “never-ending” contracts that unfairly tied them to power generated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, a lawyer argued Thursday as she represents environmental groups in a lawsuit.

Southern Environmental Law Center lawyer Amanda Garcia spoke in Memphis federal court in response to TVA’s motion to have a judge make a ruling without going to trial. TVA said three environmental groups have no standing to sue after TVA reached long-term agreements with many local power distributors in its seven-state region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.