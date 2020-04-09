The District Attorney General’s office has received an ethics complaint against Wilson County Commissioner Annette Stafford, which alleges that she moved out of District 20 while continuing to represent it for a period of several months.
Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings confirmed that county officials screened the complaint before sending it to the DA, but the county has not conducted its own investigation into the matter.
“I am aware of the allegations,” Stafford said in a statement to the Democrat. “I have consulted with my attorney and have been assured that I continue to live in my district, and it is my intention to continue to serve my constituents of the 20th District.”
Wilson County’s website lists Stafford’s address as 607 C.L. Manier St. in Lebanon, which is in District 20, and she said she is currently remodeling a home in District 20 with the intention of living there.
When asked if the C.L. Manier Street house was the one being remodeled and where she was living while the remodeling was underway, she replied in a text message that she would have no further comment.
Jennings declined to comment on the specific contents of the complaint, including who filed it, where it alleges that Stafford moved to and when. He said that doing so could interfere with the DA’s investigation.
The DA’s office has not returned multiple requests for comment at press time.
Stafford has represented District 20 as a member of the Wilson County Commission since 1998 and currently chairs its Education Committee. She also serves as vice chair for the Budget Committee and the Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee.
