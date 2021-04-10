DRESDEN — A former volunteer firefighter has been charged with setting a blaze at a church on Easter Sunday in Tennessee, authorities said.
Codie Austin Clark, 25, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of arson of a place of worship, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
TBI agents and the Dresden Fire Department investigated a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church on Highway 89 in Weakley County on Sunday.
Agents found that the fire had been intentionally set by Clark, who had served as a volunteer firefigher in the Dresden Fire Department, the TBI said. The fire department had been conducting an internal investigation involving Clark following recent fires in the area, the TBI said.
Clark is free on bond. A clerk at Weakley County General Session court said Thusday she had no information about whether Clark had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.