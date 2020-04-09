The Wilson County Expo Center could become a makeshift hospital if the feared surge in COVID-19 cases becomes a reality.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the center “would be a surge hospital. Set up by the (Army) Corps (of Engineers) and run by the state.”
Last week, Gov. Bill Lee said some models of the spread of the disease showed that the state could need an additional 7,000 hospital beds at the peak of the pandemic, which would be around April 19. Since then, models have showed the surge might not be as great as needed and that it would occur around Wednesday.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital plans to transfer any future COVID-19 patients to its parent facility in Nashville, unless the surge develops, according to Traci Pope, the hospital’s director of community relations.
She said VWCH is in the midst of a major upgrade to hospital systems called EPIC that is scheduled to go live April 23. The multimillion dollar investment will link VWCH to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, which will allow for “seamless and secure transfers of information.”
“It is with deep considerations that VWCH plans to not admit additional COVID-19 positive patients if the volume does not change rapidly,” Pope said in an email. “This will allow everyone to focus on our transition to EPIC ... .”
Hutto also said the county has received shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the state and well as donations from private companies.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper said the county has been able to meet about 95% of the demand.
“The hospital is in good shape. The health department is in good shape,” Cooper said Wednesday. “Nursing homes, clinics and group homes are in good shape.”
Cooper said WEMA does still have some PPE backordered, including face shields.
The good news for WEMA is that calls for service are down about 20% during the state’s stay-at-home order.
Cooper attributes that to less traffic and therefore fewer traffic accidents, as well as a reluctance of people to seek hospital care while the coronavirus is active.
117 cases in Wilson
Numbers released Wednesday by the state Department of Health show the disease continues to grow albeit more slowly, with Wilson County cases rising to 117 from 113 Tuesday. The statewide count increased to 4,362 from 4,138, with deaths now standing at 79, up from 72 Tuesday.
Health Department Commissioner Lisa Piercey noted Wednesday during Lee’ afternoon news conference that the state had seen five consecutive days with single-digit growth in the number of cases.
However, health officials say people should continue to be vigilant about social distancing and not overreact to the good news.
The University of Washington updated its projected rate of infections and deaths after Lee issued a shelter-in-place order for all Tennesseans last week.
The University of Washington’s model is most often cited by the Trump administration and federal officials. However, predicting the spread of pathogens like the coronavirus using such models is a lot like predicting the weather, said Dr. David Aronoff, director of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
“Sometimes they’re really accurate, sometimes they’re not,” Aronoff said. “These modelers do the best they can with available data.”
Aronoff and Dr. Isaac Thomsen, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program Laboratory, spoke about the model’s new projections in a joint video news conference Tuesday.
Models are based on data and assumptions about human behavior.
One of the assumptions the model makes is that people in Tennessee will continue to practice full social distancing through the end of May.
Tina Gerardi, executive director of the Tennessee Nurses Association, said it is critical for people to keep doing that.
“In order to keep those numbers down so that we have the capacity to care for the patients that we anticipate will come in with COVID, we have to stay home and we have to practice strict social distancing,” Gerardi said. “I think that’s really important for people to understand this is not a quick fix.”
Aronoff also pointed out the model anticipates the “height of hospital resource utilization” will come around April 16. That’s when hospital beds, ventilators and other equipment will be needed most.
“Which is coming up in about a week,” he said. “[The model shows] that this would wane then over time and recede — hopefully and optimistically — into May.”
Thomsen said the new projections show Tennessee hospitals will not be overrun by coronavirus patients. However, he cautioned people about reading an optimistic chart and backing off of safety measures.
“We don’t want to open things back up too soon and just reset the clock and start surging cases again,” Thomsen said. “One of the challenges with effective distancing is it starts to seem like it’s not necessary anymore. If we start seeing this drop in cases, we start to think, ‘All right, we don’t need to have things closed, we don’t need to be distancing because cases are going down,’ and that would be false.”
Thomsen said now is not the time to put a date on when things can open back up. There is still too much that is unknown.
“Whether it’s Italy or Spain or even here in Seattle and New York, universally, we’ve heard you cannot over-prepare for this,” Thomsen said. “Any measures to be ready for a surge are absolutely the right thing to do.”
Lee said Monday he is “encouraged” by the latest University of Washington modeling, which estimated 587 people in Tennessee could die by Aug. 4 as a result of the outbreak. That marked a substantial reduction from a previous estimate, made before the governor instituted a stay-at-home policy, which projected potential deaths could be as high as 3,400 through Aug. 4.
Aronoff urged caution.
“Releasing the efforts and sending the message to the general public that the coast is clear when we’re still seeing new case accumulation, increased testing or increased health care utilization would likely be a step in the wrong direction,” he said. “I think this has to be taken in somewhat of a real-time basis and we have to see what tomorrow brings.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.