An automotive production facility in Lebanon informed its employees that the doors would be closing in a few months after being in operation for more than 60 years. For many of the plant’s approximately 300 workers, the future now bears great uncertainty.
Throughout the last quarter century, Chris Stafford has maintained that he would retire from the plant where he has worked since high school. In 1997, when Stafford took his first job, the facility was still called TRW Automotive. A corporate acquisition in 2016, resulted in a name change, but according to Stafford, the core remained intact.
“No one ever told us to prepare for this,” Stafford said. “We’ve seen so many people retire from here. We figured we would too. Once you get the rug pulled out from under you, you don’t know what you are going to do.”
Now that the plant is closing, Stafford worries about what will become of the co-workers he holds near and dear.
“After you have worked with so many people for so long, these people become your family,” Stafford said. “Some of them, you will never see again ... and that hurts.”
Having been around long enough to see the natural ebbs and flows of the business, a prolonged period of shift reductions was all that Stafford needed to see the writing on the wall. Cutbacks to co-workers’ hours threw up another red flag.
“When employees who were regularly logging 70-plus hours a week get cut back to 40, people start noticing,” Stafford said.
Much of his fellow co-workers’ apprehension surrounds returning to a job market that has changed drastically since they first joined the workforce.
Stafford mentioned that some were considering getting training for a certified drivers license. Others are considering additional schooling.
In Stafford’s eyes, the outside world has changed drastically since his first days at the plant. Stafford explained that the worry now is that they will be at a disadvantage as they seek work opportunities in emerging fields and industries.
“Now, you have to fight with people who have specialized degrees,” Stafford said about getting a competitive job. “You started back as a freshman when you have been in a place as a senior.
“It’s hurtful because you have poured your life here. Now, we have to go out and start all over again.”
Those concerns aren’t just about learning a new skill set. A lot of these workers had become accustomed to the security of the plant’s benefits.
“Now, you worry about your pay, but you also worry about your insurance,” said Stafford.
Wilson County Commissioner Sara Patton never worked at the plant herself, but she, as an outside observer, noted much of what Stafford was saying.
“When I graduated high school, getting a job at Ross Gear (which was what the business was formerly named) was a big deal,” Patton said. “Everyone wanted to work there, because you knew you could provide for your family.”
A fringe benefit, according to Patton, was the clout that came with employment at the plant.
As an insider, Stafford said that status was like a badge of honor.
“If you got this TRW job, you had status,” said Stafford. “You hit a gold mine, and people showed you respect because you had to be somebody who worked hard to work here.”
For most of the employees, they’ve never been laid off before. Stafford started at the plant shortly after graduating high school, and he’s been there ever since. It’s the only career he knows.
“Hopefully, if we are blessed, there will be a severance package,” Stafford said. “People can’t just pack up and move to North Carolina or Lafayette, Tennessee. People are going to try to find something within their living range.”
No matter what happens, Stafford is sure that his coworkers will land on their feet. After all, they made it as long as they did at the plant.
“This plant turned young men into strong men,” Stafford said. “We have to hold our heads up high. We gave the plant some of our best years.”
