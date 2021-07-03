Wilson County Fair has unveiled the 2021 Wilson County Fair Great Give-A-Way. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to win $1,000 in cash five nights of the fair.
On Aug. 17, one lucky winner will choose between seven different prizes from one of the giveaway sponsors. The fair, which this year includes the Tennessee State Fair, opens Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 21.
“We are very excited about getting back to a little normalcy with the Wilson County Fair and being able to give away some awesome prizes,” said Brent Baker in a press release. Baker is a member of the fair’s Great Give-A-Way committee.
“Fairgoers from all over our area will have the opportunity to choose between a variety of vehicles and tractors with some attachments. Someone is going to drive away with one of these remarkable selections,” Baker said.
The Great Give-A-Way vehicular line-up includes cars from the following local dealerships: Chevrolet Equinox from Wilson County Motors; Dodge Journey from Rockie Williams Premier Chrysler; Ford Fusion SE from Bates Ford; and a Hyundai Kona from Wilson County Hyundai.
And that’s just the cars. There are multiple tractors to choose from, too, including a John Deere 1025R Tractor w/loader, rotary cutter, box blade and trailer from Tri-Green Equipment; Bad Boy Tractor 4025 HST four wheel drive and front end loader from K2 Agriculture and Turf, and a Kubota L2501 tractor with loader, scraper, cutter and trailer from Absolute Kubota.
Baker said that the sponsors for the Great Give-A-Way make it possible, adding that 70 local businesses sponsored the event this year. “We are thankful that local businesses are supporting the Great Give-A-Way, especially after a year filled with unique trials,” he said.
“These organizations want to continue to be a part of something that brings people together, like the fair and the Great Give-A-Way. It’s an opportunity to give back to the community. We owe a great deal of gratitude to these sponsors for making this possible again in 2021.”
Tickets will be available at local businesses this month. A complete listing of the sponsors will appear in advertising in the Lebanon Democrat and on the fair website at www.wilson countyfair.net. Or, contact the Wilson County Fair Office at 615-443-2626.
