As the Batch and Bushel Farmer's Market wrapped up for the season Thursday, vendors said they were pleased with the turnout and sales this year.
"There have been about 10 to 15 vendors here every week," said Tony Jenkins, who owns and operates 3J Farms in Lafayette.
Jennifer Antone, the owner of Jen's Crumbs, said she's been happy with the sales she's made over the course of the season.
"I've been averaging about 10 sales per week, which I'm happy with," Antone said. "I've gained some regulars that come every week to buy from me."
Christopher Cox, the owner of Split Bean Coffee Roasting and Coffee Shop, said the end of the season ended up with less turn out.
"The beginning of the season was really strong," Cox said. "Once school started and the weather got really hot, we didn't see as many people coming by. Some of the vendors had a hard time with the weather, too."
Bob and Jeanne Moticheck, who own and operate Pomona Hill Farm in Alexandria agreed that the weather affected the turnout.
"Some of the farms struggled with the hot weather," Jeanne Moticheck said. "The produce didn't last as long this year because of the weather so the vendors didn't always have something to sell every week."
The Batch and Bushel Farmer's Market will reopen in May at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
