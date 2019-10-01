The preparations are underway for the ninth annual Fundraiser Fashion Show and Silent Auction benefiting Healing Broken Vessels, a nonprofit organization that provides educational services to women.
This year's event will be held Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, from noon to 3 p.m., according to a news release. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Sandy Carter will be the commentator for this year's show. Models include children to women from Wilson and other surrounding counties. This year we will crown a "Queen for the Day" selected from online applications. Musical selections from Cynthia Cason, Lain Tomlinson and Felecia Butler are featured as an enhancement to the event.
The silent auction will include over 25 items from D.T. McCall & Sons, Outback Restaurants, A.J's. Flowers & Gifts, Roxy Theatre, Capitol Theatre, Sea of Silver and Sass, The Home Depot, Ed's Auto Repair & Towing, The Jewelers, Judy's Fashion, Cox's Gifts and Jewelry and much more.
All monies raised will directly impact and benefit women from the Wilson County Area who need assistance in computer or life development skills in order to gain the confidence needed to take charge of their life.
Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 615-335-0074 or emailing HBVVOL@gmail.com for more information. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event. An authentic Jamaican meal will be served with special desserts.
