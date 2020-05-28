The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the Wilson County FSA Committee to begin accepting applications for emergency farmland clean-up assistance to address damage caused to farmland from the tornado that occurred on April 25 and the May 3 derecho (straight-line-wind).
Applications may be filed at the county FSA office through June 18, 2020.
Eligible producers will be able to make ECP applications to remove farmland debris and to restore fences used to enclose eligible livestock used for food and fiber.
For land to be eligible, the natural disaster must have damaged existing conservation measures that:
• if untreated will impair or endanger the land;
• materially affect the land’s productive capacity;
• represent unusual damage that is not likely to recur frequently in the same area; and
• would be so costly to repair that federal assistance is or will be required to return the land to productive agricultural use; therefore, applicants must have sustained a minimum of $1,000 of eligible damage.
To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:
• an application for cost-share assistance has been filed
• USDA employee has conducted an onsite inspection
• USDA has completed a technical needs determination.
• USDA has completed an Environmental Compliance Evaluation
In certain instances, the County Committee may grant relief on a case-by-case basis for those producers who had to take immediate steps to prevent further losses.
Producers qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost share levels not to exceed 75% of their out of pocket expenses. Limited resource, as well as certain socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers, may qualify for up to 90% cost share.
Producers need to be aware that although the county office may accept requests and conduct field visits, this does not imply that cost share assistance will be made available.
Due to recent public health concerns, USDA Service Centers are engaging visitors by phone appointment only. You can call 615-444-1890, Ext. 2 to conduct business by phone and mail.
