Almost $66 million will soon flow into Wilson County governments and schools, representing the local shares of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed into law in March.
Wilson County will get $28 million, Wilson County Schools $12.6 million, Mt. Juliet $9.9 million, Lebanon $9.8 million, Lebanon Special School District $4.9 million and Watertown $410,000.
While Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto is grateful from the money, he says it does come with some headaches.
“With a lot of needs, it’ll be difficult to decide what to do first, second, third,” he said following Thursday’s meeting with the state comptroller at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Expo Center. “It’s hard to say it’s not a blessing, but a lot of work will come with this.”
With each government in the county getting funds, the state getting funds, and with the likelihood of more federal funds down the road, Hutto said making sure all the money is spent wisely will be a challenge.
“We’re looking at three cities to coordinate with ... and you want to be transparent, fair and get the best bang for the buck,” he said.
The meeting Thursday was hosted by Jason Mumpower, the state comptroller whose office is charged with making sure the money is spent in accordance with federal guidelines. Officials from five neighboring counties also were in attendance.
“You want to spend the money the right way, so you don’t have to return it,” Mumpower said in explaining why he setting up this and similar meetings across the state.
What the money can be spent on includes to support public health, address negative economic impacts from the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay to essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
For the school districts, 20% of their allocation must be used to address learning loss, with the rest available for a variety of other uses. Mumpower suggested school officials look to Gov. Bill Lee’s guidance, which includes using the money for career and technical education, ACT prep classes, mental health support, teacher recruitment and technology, among others.
Mumpower urged the officials to put water and sewer infrastructure at the top of their priority lists.
“The greatest fiscal peril lies in waterlines underground,” Mumpower said, referring to the fact that many water systems rely on piping that is well over half a century old. “What a blessing and gift that would be for utility customers if you take that money and upgrade your water systems.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings was among the officials in attendance who liked the idea. His city’s waterlines date back to 1962, he said, and that would be a good way to spend the allocation.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell agreed.
“Water, sewer systems, that’s important,” he said after the meeting. “Obviously, that going to be at the top of our list.”
Determining exactly where to spend the money, which will come in two tranches with the second coming next year, will be a challenge, Hutto and Bell both said.
Hutto said his plan is to study the needs, what other entities, including the state, are doing so there is no duplication of effort, and present the findings to the budget committee.
The budget committee will then develop a plan to present to the full commission.
Wilson County Commissioner Mike Kurtz, who was at the meeting, said he would like to see a portion of the money distributed to commissioners for spending on allowable projects in their districts. Kurtz is also student services administrator for the LSSD.
Bell plans to get with city staff to strategize on how to use the money. He said some councilmembers have been mentioning that the money was coming.
WCS board members Jamie Farough and Kimberly McGee were in attendance with CFO Michael Smith and incoming director Jeff Luttrell, who all said the information was valuable.
Mt. Juliet’s finance and public works directors, Dana Hire and Andy Barlow respectively, were also at the meeting, which was coordinated by state Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. State representative Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, was also there.
