FEMA is scaling up tornado relief efforts in Wilson County with a new Disaster Recovery Center, which opened Friday at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.
The agency was already operating a mobile intake center at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, but that location has been upgraded to a Disaster Recovery Center effective Thursday in order to provide more services. Both DRCs are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
“We have individual assistance specialists there to help people apply for assistance, and now there are case management specialists who can work with them through each step in the process,” FEMA Media Relations Manager Deanna Frazier said. “Our mitigation personnel will be there as well, and they provide information on how to build back stronger homes to protect against future disasters.”
Wilson County’s DRC has provided $98,717 in relief funding to 21 families as of Thursday evening, while the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $1 million in loans for homeowners, renters and businesses in Wilson, Davidson and Putnam Counties.
“As far as the numbers go, we actually help more homeowners and renters,” SBA Public Affairs Specialist Carl Dombek said. “But businesses receive more of the money because they have to spend more on recovery.”
Those loans are meant specifically for tornado-related expenses, but Dombek said businesses have an economic recovery component as well to help them stay afloat during the downturn.
“It’s also good to be able to come in and help people who are uninsured or underinsured,” Dombek said. “With these centers we can make it possible for them to rebuild from the tornado.”
The Tennessee Department of Health is also working to make it easier for survivors to find assistance by waiving fees on replacement birth certificates.
Residents affected by the tornado may have lost their copies in the storm, and can request one replacement for each member of a household at either the Wilson County Health Department or the TDH Vital Records Office in Nashville.
“Things have been going well so far,” Dombek said. “I think there’s been a demand in Mt. Juliet, and more than once I got the question about when we were opening a center here.”
Dombek said the most important thing for survivors to do is not accidentally suspend their application because of confusion over forms.
“If you receive an SBA application, it’s not a mistake,” he said. “Even if you don’t think you’d be able to pay back the loan, fill it out because it helps us refer you to another organization for assistance. If you don’t, it ends the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.