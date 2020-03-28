The Wilson County Farm Bureau Ladies Leadership Committee has been busy collecting food for the Fill A Ford With Food Campaign over the last couple months. With lots of help from 4-H, Farm Bureau office staff and Farm Bureau patrons, we were literally able to fill a Ford. The project ended this month and Joseph Storehouse was selected as the recipient. Joseph Storehouse is well known for its food ministry across the county. Their warehouse was somewhat depleted due to the recent tornado and helping those affected. Bates Ford provided a new Ford truck for the delivery.
We collected enough food to share with the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center as they had to close their doors for daily meals to seniors due to the coronavirus shutdown. They not only provide hot meals daily to senior members but also take food to shut-in and home bounds seniors. It certainly puts a hardship on many with the doors closed. Thanks to Lebanon Fire Department for helping unload and area volunteers for making home deliveries.
We would like to thank everyone that donated food for this community effort and especially Bates Ford for providing the vehicle. Wilson County Farm Bureau Ladies Leadership Group is involved in many community projects throughout the year. We would love to have any Wilson County Farm Bureau ladies join our group. We meet the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Southside Park office. If you would like more information, you may contact Anita Hitt at 615-444-0614
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.