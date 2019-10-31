Lebanon Fire Department personnel battle a fire at 631 C L Manier St. on Monday afternoon. The call came in about 1:30 p.m. and eventually four engines responded to the scene. No one was injured, however two pets died from smoke inhalation. The fire apparently started in the kitchen and spread to the attic and eventually the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by All Hands Fire Photos
