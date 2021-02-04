RED BOILING SPRINGS — Firefighters found the bodies of a Tennessee mother and two young children in the remains of their home after extinguishing a blaze, a sheriff said.
A man called 911 around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report he and a 6-year-old had escaped from their burning residence in Red Boiling Springs, but his wife and two young children were still inside, Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons told news outlets.
After the flames were extinguished, Gammons said crews found the bodies of the woman and her children, ages 2 and 5. The home was destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Gammons said foul play is not suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.