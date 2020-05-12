Emergency responders in Wilson County are currently receiving the names and addresses of COVID-19 patients from the Tennessee Department of Health, per an agreement the agency began offering in April.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan confirmed that the sheriff’s department, WEMA and the county’s fire rescue division have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TDH. Lebanon and Mt. Juliet’s police departments are also receiving the information.
“Originally when COVID-19 started showing its face, all emergency departments had concerns about our officers responding to places where they could be exposed,” Bryan said. “We’d been asking the state about creating a having a system like that … we signed it the first part of April, so the health department sends it to the local 911 dispatch.”
According to Bryan, an updated version of the list is sent to each agency’s dispatch or communications center daily, and responders are only notified when they are sent to an address on file. A memorandum with TDH forbids the agencies involved from sharing the information with anyone outside their office, including elected officials or those filing records requests.
“If the call escalates into a situation where an officer has to go hands-on, they will be given the name of the person being treated,” Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said. “Only the dispatchers are able to reference it, and we only have one copy with special printed material that prevents it from being copied.”
Chandler said MJPD entered the agreement approximately three weeks ago, and that it allows law enforcement agencies to conserve or more effectively use their personal protective equipment.
“Our officers have special equipment like the N95 face masks, gloves and even gowns if they can wear it without disrupting their gear,” he said. “If you know you’re going to a particular location where somebody is being treated, you can take those extra steps.”
Although the basic system is the same for each department, their officers are notified in different ways. MJPD’s officers receive calls, while the Lebanon Police Department sends electronic alerts.
“The list is within our communications division,” Sgt. P.J. Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department said. “If a call is made, it will automatically alert on that address, so the officer would get that notification on his laptop to say, ‘hey, you’re going out on this call to a place with COVID-19 risk.’ ”
Hardy said the information is kept confidential through the same system used to log driver’s license and background information. The departments using physical copies of the list said they are destroying the older versions each day.
However, some are concerned about the move’s impact on patient privacy, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee.
“Protecting the health of first responders is certainly an important priority,” ACLU of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg said in a statement. “However, as public health experts have noted, disclosing names and addresses of positive cases does not protect first responders, as many people have not been tested and many people who do carry the virus are asymptomatic.”
Weinberg said first responders should always take precautions against COVID-19 when entering homes, and that the state should provide enough protective gear to allow them to do so.
“Disclosing the personal information of individuals who will never have contact with law enforcement raises fundamental concerns about privacy without yielding a significant public health benefit,” Weinberg said. “It is incumbent that any government policy implemented during the pandemic be grounded in science and public health and be no more intrusive on civil liberties than absolutely necessary.”
Not all of the state’s first responders have entered into the MOU. Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell said his department is not receiving information from TDH and that he has not reached out to the agency about signing the agreement.
For others, like Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, entering the MOU means having a helpful tool to prevent community spread.
“If our officers can be protected, we’re able to serve the community and not spread the virus to someone else,” Hardy said. “Our goal is to minimize the risks and make sure everyone stays safe.”
